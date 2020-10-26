Bandits Kill Customs Officer In Jigawa, Steal Rifles

SaharaReporters gathered that another officer also sustained life-threatening injury.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 26, 2020

A man attached to the Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has been murdered by bandits in Kyarama community under Ringim Local Government Area.

SaharaReporters gathered that another officer also sustained life-threatening injury.

File Photo

A source disclosed that the officials were on a routine operation when they were ambushed by the gunmen, adding that they successfully stole two guns from their targets.

Efforts to get comments from the customs divisional headquarters in the state proved abortive but the state police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, confirmed the attack.

Jinjiri added that efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

See Also Insurgency Bandits Kill Customs Officer, Nine Others, Kidnap 20 Farmers In Katsina 0 Comments 3 Weeks Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Traditional Ruler, Four Others In Zamfara
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ransack Katsina Village, Kill Man, Kidnap Wife, Son In Fresh Attack
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Bat From Hell And The Asiwaju Of Blood By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Mock Babatunde Fashola Over “Discovery Of Secret Camera" At Lekki Toll Gate After Killing Of Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Fines Channels, AIT, Arise TV N9m Over #EndSARS Coverage
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘We Thought We Were About To Die’— Eyewitnesses Recount Kano Riot
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News We Hid Palliatives Ahead Of Second Wave Of COVID-19, Nigerian Governors Say
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Suspected Nigerian Stowaways Arrested By British Special Forces – Report
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Friends Prevented Soldiers From Going Away With My Son’s Corpse In Lekki – Grieving Mother
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Soldiers Kill Two Persons In Osun
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Thugs Invade Warehouse In Abuja, Loot Food Items
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News COVID-19 Warehouse Discovered, Looted In Ogun State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad