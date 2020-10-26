Bandits Kill Customs Officer In Jigawa, Steal Rifles

A man attached to the Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has been murdered by bandits in Kyarama community under Ringim Local Government Area.

SaharaReporters gathered that another officer also sustained life-threatening injury.

File Photo

A source disclosed that the officials were on a routine operation when they were ambushed by the gunmen, adding that they successfully stole two guns from their targets.

Efforts to get comments from the customs divisional headquarters in the state proved abortive but the state police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, confirmed the attack.

Jinjiri added that efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

