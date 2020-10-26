BREAKING: Fire Guts SUBEB Office In Akure

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 26, 2020

Fire has burnt the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board annex office in Oke Eda in Akure. 

The building, which also occupies the marketing office of the state government-owned television station, was affected by the fire. 

A staff told SaharaReporters on Monday morning that the fire incident happened overnight. 

She added that all buildings and files in the offices were affected by the fire.
 
"All the buildings, because it was made of wood, were gone. It was completely burnt. 

"We can't lay our hands on anything. Everything in the office is gone," the staff said.

SaharaReporters, New York

