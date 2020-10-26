EndSARS: Ondo Police Arrest 10 Persons Over Damages on Public, Private Properties

The police in Ondo State have arrested a total of 10 persons in connection with various destruction of public and private properties in the state.

The criminal act followed days of protest to end police brutality in the state.

Bolaji Salami, Commissioner of Police in the state, who disclosed this to SaharaReporters on Monday, said many of the suspects were thugs arrested at the scene of the incident.

He added that those apprehended by the police were not protesters.

According to him, the police arrested the criminal elements, who had hijacked the peaceful protest and turned it into an avenue to loot and set fire to public properties.

Bolaji said, "Those arrested have confessed to what they have done and proper investigation is now being carried out on the cases.

"Although, those we arrested are not the ones who were demonstrating on the streets but criminal elements who hijacked the peaceful protest earlier started by the youth.

"So, we didn't arrest any protester but the ones in our custody are those who use the opportunity to cause trouble and violence by turning it into arson and other criminal acts.

"By the time we conclude our investigations, they would all be charge to court and made to face the consequences of their action in due time."

Some miscreants had hijacked the #EndSARS protest in Akure, Ondo, Okitipupa and Owo areas of the state and destroyed both public and private properties.

The properties destroyed and burnt down by the thugs in the state includes- the secretariats of APC and PDP, Nigerian Correctional Centre, magistrate court, police stations and buses.