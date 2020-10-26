#ENDSARS: SERAP To Drag NBC To Court Over N9m Fine On Arise, Channels, AIT

SERAP gave the NBC 48-hours to reverse the decision or risk legal actions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 26, 2020

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has asked the National Broadcasting Corporation to withdraw the N3m fine imposed on broadcast stations over the coverage of the #ENDSARS protests in the country.

SERAP gave the NBC 48-hours to reverse the decision or risk legal actions.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

NBC had fined Arise Television, Channels Television and African Independent Television for their coverage of the protest especially the killing of protesters at Lekki, Lagos, by the Nigerian Army.

The NBC Acting Director-General, Prof Armstrong Idachaba, announced the sanction at a press conference in Abuja on Monday as he also warned that stiffer sanction could follow.

Reacting to the sanction, SERAP in a tweet described as unconstitutional the fine imposed on the media organisations.

The rights group also accused the Nigerian Government of using broadcast regulation to silence independent media.

SERAP said, “We condemn the illegal fines of N9m reportedly imposed by the National Broadcasting Commission on Channels TV,  AIT and Arise TV (N3m each) over their coverage of the #EndSARS protests.

“We'll sue the NBC if the unconstitutional fines are not rescinded within 48 hours.

“This action by the NBC is yet another example of Nigerian authorities’ push to silence independent media and voices. The NBC should drop the fines and uphold Nigerian constitution and international obligations to respect and protect freedom of expression and media freedom.

“The fines are detrimental to freedom of expression and the media, and access to information in Nigeria, and the NBC must withdraw the decision.

“Media freedom and media plurality are a central part of the effective exercise of freedom of expression and access to information.

“The ability to practice journalism free from undue interference, to cover peaceful protests, and critical views are crucial to the exercise of many other rights and freedoms.

“The media has a vital role to play as ‘public watchdog' in imparting information of serious public concern and should not be inhibited or intimidated from playing that role.

“The NBC should stop targeting and intimidating independent media and voices.”

Recall that in a censorship move, the NBC had warned all broadcast stations not to report the #ENDSARS protest in a way that would embarrass the government.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Rights Lawyer Asks Governor Sanwo-Olu To Immediately Release CCTV Footage Of Lekki Attack On Protesters
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights John Mahama To Swear In 7 ECOWAS Court Judges
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Exclusive Community Protests Government Hospital, After Death Of Detained Patient
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption Court Of Appeal Dismisses Omisore's Petition, Upholds Aregbesola's Victory
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
CRIME Murdering Wife In US Used Black Magic And Cheated On Husband, According To Her Sister
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Legal Kaduna State: Government Bans Beggars And Hawkers In Enhanced Security Effort
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Bat From Hell And The Asiwaju Of Blood By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Mock Babatunde Fashola Over “Discovery Of Secret Camera" At Lekki Toll Gate After Killing Of Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Fines Channels, AIT, Arise TV N9m Over #EndSARS Coverage
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘We Thought We Were About To Die’— Eyewitnesses Recount Kano Riot
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News We Hid Palliatives Ahead Of Second Wave Of COVID-19, Nigerian Governors Say
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Suspected Nigerian Stowaways Arrested By British Special Forces – Report
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Friends Prevented Soldiers From Going Away With My Son’s Corpse In Lekki – Grieving Mother
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Soldiers Kill Two Persons In Osun
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Thugs Invade Warehouse In Abuja, Loot Food Items
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News COVID-19 Warehouse Discovered, Looted In Ogun State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad