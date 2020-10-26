Friends Prevented Soldiers From Going Away With My Son’s Corpse In Lekki – Grieving Mother

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who had initially declared that no death was recorded, later confirmed three casualties as against the huge figures quoted by eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 26, 2020

The mother of one Anthony, who was among the #EndSARS protesters allegedly shot dead by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, is in grief over the circumstances surrounding her son’s death.

Soldiers had on Tuesday opened fire on the protesters, and no fewer than six persons were alleged to have been killed in the process.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who had initially declared that no death was recorded, later confirmed three casualties as against the huge figures quoted by eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident.

Footage of Anthony’s mother was reposted on Instagram, showing her chronicling the circumstances surrounding her son’s death at the Lekki tollgate.

She told Punch, “It has not been easy, I never knew that Anthony has so many friends like this. First of all, I want to thank his friends, who picked him up when he was shot; if it weren’t for his friends, maybe the soldiers who picked up other corpses would have picked him up and say nobody died. See Also #EndSARS Governor Sanwo-Olu Aware Of Plans By Soldiers From Bonny Camp To Attack, Kill Lekki Protesters 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

“Those children saw when Anthony was running with gunshot wounds; they stayed with him; some of them fell under vehicles; a lot of things went on.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said, “I can’t react to the Lekki tollgate issue because there is a panel on that. The panel is in the best position to react to any issue that concerns the Lekki tollgate incident.” See Also #EndSARS REVEALED: Nigerian Soldiers Involved In Lekki Massacre Took Eight Bodies To Bonny Camp Clinic 0 Comments 15 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM IPOB Directs Members To Resume Peaceful Protests On Monday
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Responsible For Attack On Lekki Protesters, Says Femi Falana-led Group
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Massive Attacks, Plot To Weaken S’West Economy – Governors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I Never Asked Igbo To Leave Yorubaland —Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS REVEALED: Nigerian Soldiers Involved In Lekki Massacre Took Eight Bodies To Bonny Camp Clinic
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Bat From Hell And The Asiwaju Of Blood By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Thugs Invade Warehouse In Abuja, Loot Food Items
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Travel Suspected Nigerian Stowaways Arrested By British Special Forces – Report
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Many Feared Dead During Looting Of COVID-19 Palliatives In Adamawa, Governor Announces Curfew
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘We Thought We Were About To Die’— Eyewitnesses Recount Kano Riot
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM IPOB Directs Members To Resume Peaceful Protests On Monday
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Thugs Attack NAFDAC Office, Cart Away Fake And Expired Drugs
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Responsible For Attack On Lekki Protesters, Says Femi Falana-led Group
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts SUBEB Office In Akure
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME #ENDSARS: If Hoodlums Don't Stop Looting, We'll intervene— OPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Massive Attacks, Plot To Weaken S’West Economy – Governors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad