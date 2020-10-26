Kwara Police Arrest 144 Persons Over Looting Of Malls

The thugs, who went on the rampage during the weekend, invaded stores of traders in Palms Mall on Fate Road, Ilorin, the state capital, and made-away with items like phones, chairs, generators, toiletries and food items.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 26, 2020

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested 144 persons suspected to be connected with the vandalisation and looting of malls in the state.

The thugs, who went on the rampage during the weekend, invaded stores of traders in Palms Mall on Fate Road, Ilorin, the state capital, and made-away with items like phones, chairs, generators, toiletries and food items.

The Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, while speaking with journalists, noted that the arrest was made by a combined team of security agencies, who went after the looters.

He said some of the looted items had been recovered, noting that it would be a continuous exercise to recover more items from suspected persons.

The police urged the public to continue to avail information that will lead to the arrest of more looters.

