Many Injured In Stampede As Looting Of Stored COVID-19 Items Continues In Abuja

Following the invasion of a palliative warehouse in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Monday, many people were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries as a result of stampede.

It was gathered that some women, who thronged the warehouse, were suffocated but were revived with water.

The thugs were said to have climbed the fence from adjacent compound near WAEC office while others penetrated through the back of Fidelity Bank premises to gain entrance.

Some officers of Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps, Nigeria Police and Guards Brigade of Nigeria Army, who arrived at the scene, blocked the roads with their vehicles but later overpowered by the thugs.

The situation made the security to call for reinforcement and forced their way into the crowd and closed down the warehouse.

Items looted include bags of rice, noodles and several others.