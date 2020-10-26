Many Injured In Stampede As Looting Of Stored COVID-19 Items Continues In Abuja

It was gathered that some women, who thronged the warehouse, were suffocated but were revived with water.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 26, 2020

Following the invasion of a palliative warehouse in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Monday, many people were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries as a result of stampede.

It was gathered that some women, who thronged the warehouse, were suffocated but were revived with water.

The thugs were said to have climbed the fence from adjacent compound near WAEC office while others penetrated through the back of Fidelity Bank premises to gain entrance.

Some officers of Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps, Nigeria Police and Guards Brigade of Nigeria Army, who arrived at the scene, blocked the roads with their vehicles but later overpowered by the thugs.

The situation made the security to call for reinforcement and forced their way into the crowd and closed down the warehouse.

Items looted include  bags of rice, noodles and several others.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Nigerians Mock Babatunde Fashola Over “Discovery Of Secret Camera" At Lekki Toll Gate After Killing Of Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Fines Channels, AIT, Arise TV N9m Over #EndSARS Coverage
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘We Thought We Were About To Die’— Eyewitnesses Recount Kano Riot
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Travel Suspected Nigerian Stowaways Arrested By British Special Forces – Report
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Bat From Hell And The Asiwaju Of Blood By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Mock Babatunde Fashola Over “Discovery Of Secret Camera" At Lekki Toll Gate After Killing Of Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Fines Channels, AIT, Arise TV N9m Over #EndSARS Coverage
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘We Thought We Were About To Die’— Eyewitnesses Recount Kano Riot
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News We Hid Palliatives Ahead Of Second Wave Of COVID-19, Nigerian Governors Say
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Suspected Nigerian Stowaways Arrested By British Special Forces – Report
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Friends Prevented Soldiers From Going Away With My Son’s Corpse In Lekki – Grieving Mother
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Soldiers Kill Two Persons In Osun
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Thugs Invade Warehouse In Abuja, Loot Food Items
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News COVID-19 Warehouse Discovered, Looted In Ogun State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad