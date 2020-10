Tukur Buratai, Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff, is currently meeting with army commanders and principal staff officers over the security situation in the country.

It is unclear if the Lekki massacre carried out by the military on October 20 will also be addressed.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Yusuf Tukur Buratai.

The meeting, which commenced at about 10:20am is also expected to focus on vandalism by thugs around the country.