Rights Lawyer Asks Governor Sanwo-Olu To Immediately Release CCTV Footage Of Lekki Attack On Protesters

In a letter to the governor, Effiong also requested for the certified true copy of the instrument setting up the Judicial Panel of Inquiry as well as certified true copy of the instrument, order or directive under which a revised curfew was declared and imposed in Lagos State which took effect by 9:00pm on October 20, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 26, 2020

Rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has written to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos to release the details of Closed Circuit Television records showing the attack on #EndSARS Protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate area of the city on Tuesday night.

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Effiong stated that his letter was pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act 2011 as he noted that the people were waiting to see the governor’s response to the application.

He posited that the provision of the required documents will make him represent his clients well before the judicial panel.

The letter reads, "Sir, I urgently require the CTC of the said Instruments and the CCTV records to enable me participate, and properly represent victims at the panel. It will also be in the overall public interest for these documents to be released to me timeously as that will enhance public confidence in the panel’s investigation.

"It is my considered view that refusal of this innocuous FOI request will undermine your commitment to a credible, honest and transparent investigation into abuses by SARS in Lagos State and the remote and immediate cause(s) of the infamous attack on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos on October 20, 2020.”

The lawyer urged the governor to use the opportunity to “honour your oath of office and advance your pledge to ensure that truth and justice prevails."

The letter was submitted to the office of the governor on Monday.

Soldiers had on Tuesday night opened fire on peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, killing and injuring many of them.

The army personnel also prevented ambulances from accessing the scene to evacuate those injured to the hospital after opening fire on them.

The soldiers also seized and carried away eight corpses of protesters killed at the scene.


The incident triggered widespread violence across Lagos and other parts of the country, leading to the destruction of public properties.

SaharaReporters, New York

