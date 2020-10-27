Abuja Residents Groan As Fuel Queues Resurface Across City

Most of the filling stations along Kubwa Expressway were filled with motorists trying to buy Premium Motor Spirit widely known as petrol.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 27, 2020

Fuel queues resurfaced in most filling stations around the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Tuesday as most retail outlets closed shop, causing gridlock around the city.

Most of the filling stations along Kubwa Expressway were filled with motorists trying to buy Premium Motor Spirit widely known as petrol.

File Photo used for illustration.

The story was the same in other satellite towns close to the city centre.

Only a few major marketers and NNPC mega stations were seen dispensing fuel.

Meanwhile, findings by SaharaReporters revealed that some tanker drivers were afraid not to be caught up in the looting and arson by thugs.

As at the time of filing this report there had been no word from either the regulatory body or petroleum products dealers about the cause of the scarcity.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Fuel Scarcity A Greater Concern Than Elections, Some Kogi Residents Say
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Pipeline Vandalism Is An Act Of Economic Sabotage
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International Nigeria, Saudi Arabia Commit To Oil Market Rebound By Garba Shehu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Legal Malabu $1.3 Billion Scandal: Dutch Investigators Question Shell Officials
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Buhari In Niger Delta: Politics Of Renewed Attacks On Oil Facilities And Matters Arising By Ifeanyi Izeze
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Halliburton Scandal: EFCC Traces N13.5b To Private Account
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion A Bat From Hell And The Asiwaju Of Blood By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Police Kill Two Persons While Chasing #ENDSARS Protesters In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Mock Babatunde Fashola Over “Discovery Of Secret Camera" At Lekki Toll Gate After Killing Of Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Men In Military Uniform Were At Scene Of Lekki Shooting, Governor Sanwo-Olu Reveals
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Disables Website On Dealings With Nigerian Army
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Fire Guts Petrol Station In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Soldiers Kill Two Persons In Osun
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Wife Of Kano Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Police Morale Has Dampened Because SARS Has Ended —Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Markets COVID-19: Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Approves Full Reopening Of Markets
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Palliatives: I Forgive My Accusers, Humanitarian Minister, Farouq, Says Despite Failing To Account For COVID-19 School Feeding Fund
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad