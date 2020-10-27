Abuja Residents Groan As Fuel Queues Resurface Across City

Fuel queues resurfaced in most filling stations around the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Tuesday as most retail outlets closed shop, causing gridlock around the city.

Most of the filling stations along Kubwa Expressway were filled with motorists trying to buy Premium Motor Spirit widely known as petrol.

File Photo used for illustration.

The story was the same in other satellite towns close to the city centre.

Only a few major marketers and NNPC mega stations were seen dispensing fuel.

Meanwhile, findings by SaharaReporters revealed that some tanker drivers were afraid not to be caught up in the looting and arson by thugs.

As at the time of filing this report there had been no word from either the regulatory body or petroleum products dealers about the cause of the scarcity.