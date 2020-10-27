Alleged Attack On Law Enforcement Personnel Callous, Unacceptable, Says NHRC Boss, Ojukwu

The Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, stated this in Abuja while reacting to the alleged attacks on law enforcement agents and wanton destruction of properties at some police stations in some states of the federation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 27, 2020

The National Human Rights Commission has condemned the alleged killing of police officers across the country by thugs, describing the act as callous and unacceptable.

The Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, stated this in Abuja while reacting to the alleged attacks on law enforcement agents and wanton destruction of properties at some police stations in some states of the federation.

Tony Ojukwu

He said such heinous crime had no place in modern history and therefore should be eschewed to allow peace and orderliness to reign in the country.

Ojukwu maintained that two wrongs cannot make a right and that any aggrieved persons, who have an opportunity to take their complaints and petitions to the Independent Investigative Panel set up by the commission to hear complaints of allegations of human rights violations by SARS, should do so without further delay.

He said the commission is currently receiving such petitions for onward investigations and subsequent recommendations to the appropriate government agencies for compensation or prosecution of offenders in accordance with the law.

Ojukwu said the commission was mindful of the fact that people have a right to air their grievance or displeasure, such acts must be carried out within the ambit of the law to avoid colossal damage.

SaharaReporters, New York

