BREAKING: Tension In Abuja As Police Disperse Thugs With Teargas Over COVID-19 Palliatives

The thugs had on Tuesday morning gathered in front of the camp with the aim of forcing their ways into the camp and cart away food items, which had been stockpiled in a warehouse.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 27, 2020

There is tension at Kubwa, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as security operatives fired teargas to disperse thugs, who besieged the orientation camp of National Youth Service Corps in an attempt to loot COVID-19 palliatives.

But the miscreants were prevented by armed policemen and soldiers deployed to the area, who barricaded the road leading to the facility with their vehicle.

The police fired teargas canisters at the crowd when they pushed back in an attempt to overpower the security operatives.

The rampaging crowd despite the shots made frantic efforts to gain access into the premises.

But the effort was thwarted with the reinforcement by military helicopters deployed to the area, which hovered above the camp to forestall a possible breakdown of law and order.

The situation has forced shop owners in the popular 'Kubwa Market' near the camp to lock up their stalls and run for safety.

As at the time of this report, the hoodlums were still loitering around the camp, strategising on how to overpower the security operatives.

SaharaReporters, New York

