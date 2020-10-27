Edo Youth Demand Justice For 25-year-old Orphan Killed By Nigerian Army During #EndSARS Protest

SaharaReporters had reported how Iraoya was killed by soldiers led by one Colonel Abdulsamad Tanko during a peaceful protest on Monday, 12th October, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 27, 2020

The Coalition of Edo North Youth for Good Governance has demanded justice for a 25-year-old orphan, Godwin Junior Iraoya, killed during the #EndSARS protest in Auchi, Edo State.

The protesters were rallying in Auchi to join the demand for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the police when the incident happened.

CENYGG in a statement through Lawal Hafiz, Oseni Alidu, A.M. Express, Timaya and Agbede Monday condemned the use of force by security operatives on protesters.

The statement reads, “We demand justice for late Godwin Iraoya, a young energetic man who was murdered by the criminal men of the Nigerian Army during a peaceful protest at Auchi, Edo State on 12th October 2020.

“The Edo North Youths in entirety, demand justice for Godwin Iraoya whose body is still lying at Santa Mariah Hospital, Jattu-Auchi.

“We challenge the Edo state government and the Nigerian government to heed to the call to have justice for Godwin Iraoya who hails from Otuo, Owan East Local Government Area, Edo State and four others, from which one has his leg amputated and the other three in various hospitals for serious treatment.

“The group is ready to respond to these massacres both legally and otherwise.”

Also, family and friends of the deceased have demanded a full scale investigation on the incident.

They called on the Nigerian Government to show leadership and good faith by prosecuting those responsible for the shooting of Iraoya and other peaceful protesters.

“Goodwin Junior Iraoya is an orphan who has been staying with his uncle, Mr Titus Oisamoje Iraoye, in Warrake Road, Auchi. He marked his 25th birthday on October 3rd only to be murdered on October 19th. He was born in Sapele.

“The family, friends and youth of Auchi, Otuo and Afenmiland demand a full scale investigation. We demand justice. Our son cannot die in vain. Justice is all we need.”

SaharaReporters, New York

