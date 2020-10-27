ENDSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel Begins Sitting

The Lagos panel of Inquiry and Restitution for victims of the disbanded Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad had its first sitting on Tuesday (today).

According to Daily Trust, two representatives of the #EndSARS protests, Rinu Oduala and Temitope Majekodunmi, were also sworn into the panel.

The duo emerged as youth representatives following online voting by young people.

The youth representatives alongside the South-West Zonal Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission, Mr Lucas Koyejo, on Tuesday took their oath of office as they joined the Justice Doris Okuwobi (Rtd) and Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) on the panel.

Other members of the panel are Mr Taiwo Lakanu, a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police; Ms Patience Udoh, representing the civil society; Mr Segun Awosanya, human rights activist; Mrs Olutoyin Odusanya, Director, Lagos Citizens Mediation Centre.

The panel of inquiry and restitution, which was set up to investigate cases of brutality and human rights violations committed by operatives of the dissolved SARS in Lagos State, is to sit from 10:00am to 4:00pm on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays for six months at the Lagos Court of Arbitration, Remi Oluwode Street, Lekki Phase 1.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended the youth in Lagos for coming together to select Oduala and Temitope to join the panel.

Sanwo-Olu added that the scope of the panel had been expanded to cover the Lekki Toll Gate incident while he called on victims to submit their memoranda through the panel’s email: [email protected]