Fears Over Activist's Safety After He Raised The Alarm Over Death Threat

There is currently fear within the Nigerian human rights community over the safety of an activist, Wale Balogun, after he raised the alarm over threats to his life.

Balogun, who had three days ago alerted his friends on Facebook of the threat to his life by some unnamed persons, sent a distress message to some of them at about 11:00pm on Monday, saying that he had been cornered and could be killed any moment from that period.

Wale Balogun

"I'm cornered at Sunrise Ilupeju now, may be killed any moment now," the distress message on Monday night reads.

The message sent panic among fellow comrades on Tuesday morning, who circulated the message and made frantic efforts to find out the whereabouts of Balogun and ascertain if he was safe or not.

Before Monday night's incident, the activist had posted a cryptic message on Facebook, revealing that some hired thugs and security agents had been paid to hunt him down.

"They paid their cyber warriors handsomely to twist historical facts and play the ethnic card, they now send their hired thugs and police to hunt me dead or alive for saying things as I see it. This threat is too much," his post on Facebook last Saturday, October 24, reads partly.

Efforts are still ongoing to ascertain the safety of the rights activist as at the time of this report.