Gunmen Kidnap Wife Of Kano Traditional Ruler

Karaye Emirate in Kano State has announced the abduction of the wife of the village head of Tsara under Rogo Local Government Area, Aishatu Aliyu, by some gunmen.

According to the report presented to the Emir of Karaye, Ibrahim Abubakar II by the District Head of Rogo (Wamban Karaye), Muhammadu Mahraz, the gunmen stormed the house of the village head of Tsara, Aliyu Muhammad, at 1:00am on Friday and took away his wife.

According to PREMIUM TIMES, spokesperson for the emirate, Haruna Gunduwawa, said that the gunmen fired shots in the air before abducting the woman in the presence of the village head.

According to him, the residents counted 17 used bullets found at the scene of the abduction the following day.

He revealed that many residents of the village were forced to sleep in the bush on the night of the abduction to save their lives.

Gunduwawa said as of Tuesday morning, the emirate had yet to establish the motive behind the abduction as the kidnappers were yet to contact the family for ransom.

The emirate’s spokesperson recalled that about four cases of kidnap have been recorded within the last two months in Rogo Local Government Area, a border town between Kano and Kaduna states.

He said the Emir of Karaye has pleaded with the security operatives to step up security measures towards ending all forms of illicit activities in the emirate.

He also enjoined the people to embark on ceaseless prayers.