Palliatives: I Forgive My Accusers, Humanitarian Minister, Farouq, Says Despite Failing To Account For COVID-19 School Feeding Fund

Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has said that she forgives all those, who have accused her of hiding COVID-19 palliatives.

Nigerians have been discovering warehouses stocking undistributed palliatives.

Sadiya Umar-Farouq

Farouq is in charge of ensuring that the relief materials get to Nigerians.

She is also yet to account for funds designated to feed school children during the COVID-19 lockdown when pupils were at home.

However, speaking with journalists on Tuesday, she said, “I am aware many people have made various spurious allegations and accusations against my person and my ministry over the way we distributed Federal Government palliatives to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

“I have always said I am carrying out my duties and responsibilities to the best of my ability and with fairness to all parts of the country.

“Now that they have realised their mistakes, l will only pray to God to forgive us all.

“The Federal Government should support the state in opening more access roads to expose the hideouts of criminal elements and give security operatives easier access to counter all terrorists.”

