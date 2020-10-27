Police Reform: Nigerian Civil Society Coalition Calls For Transparency In Trial Of Errant Police Officers

The coalition made up of 33 CSOs condemned the use of live bullets on peaceful protesters in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 27, 2020

A coalition of civil society organisations has called for transparency in the prosecution of police officers indicted in the brutality and extrajudicial killing of Nigerians.

The coalition made up of 33 CSOs condemned the use of live bullets on peaceful protesters in the country.

They also urged the government to immediately meet the demands of the #ENDSARS protesters.

“One of the demands is the transparent prosecution of the officers responsible for the brutality against citizens.

“On this note, we applaud the request of the National Human Rights Commission to the Minister of Justice and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, to ensure speedy prosecution of 35 operatives of the defunct SARS.

“These officers were accused of human rights violations and abuse of office in a report by the presidential investigation panel,” the coalition said in a joint statement.

The coalition said it had begun to document shreds of evidence with a view to tracking and underscoring the various human rights abuses following the #ENDSARS protest.

It also raised concerns over the legitimacy and legal backing of the NHRC to put together a panel despite not having a governing council.

It said, “This includes the launch of the Missing Persons Portal and tracking of cases specific to violence against women.

“In addition, we are ready to provide live streaming and tech support to the Panel setup, in order to enhance the credibility of the investigative process.

“We are worried that the NHRC, which announced its constitution of an independent investigation panel into the activities of the dissolved SARS, does not have a constituted governing council.

“We immediately call on President Muhammadu Buhari to grant the commission the needed capacity to conduct this investigation by inaugurating the commission’s governing council without further delay.

“In Section 7(3) of the National Human Rights Commission Act, the Executive Secretary lacks the power to act without a governing council, thus invalidating any action taken by the Anthony Ojukwu led commission.”

The coalition also condemned the destruction and looting of properties by hoodlums and the looting of COVID-19 palliatives.

It added that while state governments have reacted to the issues of hoarding palliatives, “some of the statements raise some credibility questions”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Fraud Charges Filed Against Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Alpha Beta Burnt In Court, Lawyer Claims
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lagos Disables Website On Dealings With Nigerian Army
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Police Kill Two Persons While Chasing #ENDSARS Protesters In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Islam Nigerian Government Declares Thursday Public Holiday To Mark Muslim Festival
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Fraud Charges Filed Against Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Alpha Beta Burnt In Court, Lawyer Claims
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lagos Disables Website On Dealings With Nigerian Army
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion A Bat From Hell And The Asiwaju Of Blood By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Police Kill Two Persons While Chasing #ENDSARS Protesters In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Islam Nigerian Government Declares Thursday Public Holiday To Mark Muslim Festival
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Men In Military Uniform Were At Scene Of Lekki Shooting, Governor Sanwo-Olu Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics United States Not Supporting Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO Candidacy Despite American Citizenship
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Mock Babatunde Fashola Over “Discovery Of Secret Camera" At Lekki Toll Gate After Killing Of Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News United States Officials Intercept Ancient Artefacts Smuggled From Cross River State At Miami Airport
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Shiites Resume Protest For Freedom Of Zakzaky
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad