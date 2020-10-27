Soldiers Arrest Suspects For Looting NYSC Camp In Abuja

The rampaging youth were arrested shortly after gaining access into the premises of the camp.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 27, 2020

Armed soldiers and policemen have arrested some persons for vandalising and looting some properties of the National Youth Service Corps at Kubwa orientation camp in Abuja.

The rampaging youth were arrested shortly after gaining access into the premises of the camp.

File Photo: Abuja NYSC camp

Some of the items carted away includes mattresses, stationeries, boots and uniforms of potential corps members.

Speaking on the development, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, stressed that the camp was not in possession of any COVID-19 palliatives.

He appealed to the youth to stop attacking NYSC camps under the guise of looking for palliatives.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how security operatives fired teargas to disperse thugs, who besieged the orientation camp in search of COVID-19 palliatives.

The thugs gathered in front of the camp in attempt to break into the place and loot the food items believed to be stockpiled in a warehouse.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Men In Military Uniform Were At Scene Of Lekki Shooting, Governor Sanwo-Olu Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS REVEALED: Nigerian Soldiers Involved In Lekki Massacre Took Eight Bodies To Bonny Camp Clinic
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Soldiers Kill Two Persons In Osun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Fraud Charges Filed Against Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Alpha Beta Burnt In Court, Lawyer Claims
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lagos Disables Website On Dealings With Nigerian Army
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion A Bat From Hell And The Asiwaju Of Blood By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS Police Kill Two Persons While Chasing #ENDSARS Protesters In Lagos
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Islam Nigerian Government Declares Thursday Public Holiday To Mark Muslim Festival
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Men In Military Uniform Were At Scene Of Lekki Shooting, Governor Sanwo-Olu Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics United States Not Supporting Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO Candidacy Despite American Citizenship
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Mock Babatunde Fashola Over “Discovery Of Secret Camera" At Lekki Toll Gate After Killing Of Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News United States Officials Intercept Ancient Artefacts Smuggled From Cross River State At Miami Airport
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Shiites Resume Protest For Freedom Of Zakzaky
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad