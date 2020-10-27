Soldiers Arrest Suspects For Looting NYSC Camp In Abuja

Armed soldiers and policemen have arrested some persons for vandalising and looting some properties of the National Youth Service Corps at Kubwa orientation camp in Abuja.

The rampaging youth were arrested shortly after gaining access into the premises of the camp.

File Photo: Abuja NYSC camp

Some of the items carted away includes mattresses, stationeries, boots and uniforms of potential corps members.

Speaking on the development, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, stressed that the camp was not in possession of any COVID-19 palliatives.

He appealed to the youth to stop attacking NYSC camps under the guise of looking for palliatives.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how security operatives fired teargas to disperse thugs, who besieged the orientation camp in search of COVID-19 palliatives.

The thugs gathered in front of the camp in attempt to break into the place and loot the food items believed to be stockpiled in a warehouse.