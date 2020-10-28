End Attempts To Cover Up Lekki Toll Gate Massacre, Amnesty International Tells Nigerian Government

Rights organisation, Amnesty International, has asked the Nigerian authorities to stop trying to cover up the killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos on October 20.

AI in a series of tweets on Wednesday said many questions remained unanswered and government's position has continued to change regarding the incident.

The tweets reads, “The Nigerian authorities’ must end their attempts to cover up the Lekki Toll Gate massacre, Amnesty International said, as it released a new timeline investigating the atrocity one week later. #LekkiTollGateShooting

The Nigerian authoritiesâ must end their attempts to cover up the Lekki Toll Gate massacre, Amnesty International said, as it released a new timeline investigating the atrocity one week later. #LekkiTollGateShooting — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) October 28, 2020

Nigerian authorities still have many questions to answer: who ordered the use of lethal force on peaceful protesters? Why were CCTV cameras on the scene dismantled in advance? And who ordered electricity turned off minutes before the military opened fire on protesters? — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) October 28, 2020

The initial denials of the involvement of soldiers in the shooting was followed by the shameful denial of the loss of lives as a result of the militaryâs attack against the protests. #LekkiTollGateShooting — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) October 28, 2020

Many people are still missing since the day of the incident, and credible evidence shows that the military prevented ambulances from reaching the severely injured in the aftermath. #LekkiTollGateShooting — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) October 28, 2020