End Attempts To Cover Up Lekki Toll Gate Massacre, Amnesty International Tells Nigerian Government

AI in a series of tweets on Wednesday said many questions remained unanswered and government's position has continued to change regarding the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2020

Rights organisation, Amnesty International, has asked the Nigerian authorities to stop trying to cover up the killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos on October 20.

The tweets reads, “The Nigerian authorities’ must end their attempts to cover up the Lekki Toll Gate massacre, Amnesty International said, as it released a new timeline investigating the atrocity one week later. #LekkiTollGateShooting

SaharaReporters, New York

