ENDSARS: Group Warns Against Sweeping Lekki Case Under Carpet

The Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria has warned against any attempt to sweep the Lekki killings under the carpet in the interest of justice.

The group warned that any party indicted must be made to face sanctions and the wrath of the law.

Chairperson of the group, Adams Otakwu, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while addressing journalists on the development.

Otakwu appealed for calm pending the outcome of judicial panels of inquiry.

He said, "We call for calmness, peace, restraint and a halt to blame trading while we await this report.

"We reassure the world that we (of the civil society) shall not rest on our oars once the report is out. Any parties indicted must be made to face sanctions and the wrath of the law.

"Any military or security personnel indicted of misconduct, must be appropriately and decisively dealt with. Any governmental or non-governmental organization found to have doctored facts and inflamed tempers, must be blacklisted as enemy of the state.

"One of such curious episodes which must not be swept under carpet is the Lekki Toll Gate episode. As watch dog of society, we are very concerned and will be keenly monitoring the transparency of the proceeding of the panel of inquiry by the Lagos State Government, as well as the objectivity with which expert information, forensic and ballistic examination and gathered intelligence will be analyzed and reported by the panel, in hope that the total truth about the incidence will be unraveled.

"To succeed in this direction, it is very imperative to build mutual understanding and cooperation between civil societies, citizen groups and the armed forces, rather than the armed forces intimidating us (citizens) and we (citizens) blackmailing them (armed forces)."