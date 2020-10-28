#ENDSARS: Group Warns Against Sweeping Lekki Case Under Carpet

The group warned that any party indicted must be made to face sanctions and the wrath of the law.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2020

The Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria has warned against any attempt to sweep the Lekki killings under the carpet in the interest of justice.

The group warned that any party indicted must be made to face sanctions and the wrath of the law. 

Chairperson of the group, Adams Otakwu, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while addressing journalists on the development.

Otakwu appealed for calm pending the outcome of judicial panels of inquiry.

He said, "We call for calmness, peace, restraint and a halt to blame trading while we await this report. 

"We reassure the world that we (of the civil society) shall not rest on our oars once the report is out. Any parties indicted must be made to face sanctions and the wrath of the law. 

"Any military or security personnel indicted of misconduct, must be appropriately and decisively dealt with. Any governmental or non-governmental organization found to have doctored facts and inflamed tempers, must be blacklisted as enemy of the state. 

"One of such curious episodes which must not be swept under carpet is the Lekki Toll Gate episode. As watch dog of society, we are very concerned and will be keenly monitoring the transparency of the proceeding of the panel of inquiry by the Lagos State Government, as well as the objectivity with which expert information, forensic and ballistic examination and gathered intelligence will be analyzed and reported by the panel, in hope that the total truth about the incidence will be unraveled. 

"To succeed in this direction, it is very imperative to build mutual understanding and cooperation between civil societies, citizen groups and the armed forces, rather than the armed forces intimidating us (citizens) and we (citizens) blackmailing them (armed forces)."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS End Attempts To Cover Up Lekki Toll Gate Massacre, Amnesty International Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS REVEALED: Nigerian Soldiers Involved In Lekki Massacre Took Eight Bodies To Bonny Camp Clinic
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
#EndSARS US Lawmaker Condemns Killing Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria By Military Personnel
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Osun #ENDSARS Protesters Accuse State Government Of Manipulating Judicial Panel Of Inquiry, Demand Review
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Fraud Charges Filed Against Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Alpha Beta Burnt In Court, Lawyer Claims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News United States Opposes Okonjo-Iweala's As WTO DG, Backs South Korean For Position, Final Decision To Be Announced November 9
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International WTO Delegates Commence Meeting To Decide Okonjo-Iweala’s Fate
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics United States Not Supporting Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO Candidacy Despite American Citizenship
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Plateau Cleric, Reverend Polycap Zango, Five Others Missing After Trip To North-Eastern Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud In United States, To Refund $1.6m
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#EndSARS End Attempts To Cover Up Lekki Toll Gate Massacre, Amnesty International Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International Germany, France Announce Second National Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Rise
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME NSCDC Sacks Officer For Looting COVID-19 Palliatives In Abuja
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Plateau Man Goes Missing After Conversion To Christianity
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad