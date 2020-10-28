Germany, France Announce Second National Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Social contacts will be limited to two households, bars, catering and leisure facilities will shut, the BBC reports.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2020

Germany has announced that it will enter a second national lockdown in November as COVID-19 cases in the country surge.

Chancellor, Angela Merkel, said schools and shops will stay open and called for a "major national effort" to fight Coronavirus.

Social contacts will be limited to two households, bars, catering and leisure facilities will shut, the BBC reports.

European counterpart, France, has also announced that it will be entering a second national lockdown starting on Friday.

As part of the new restrictions, French President m, Emmanuel Macron, said people will only be allowed to leave home for essential work or medical reasons.

Non-essential businesses such as bars and restaurants will close while a ban has also been announced on travelling between regions.

The move comes as Coronavirus cases rise globally, causing nations to go back into lockdown to curb the spread of the disease. 

Already Ireland and Sweden have gone back to national lockdown while London is expected to follow suit.

In Nigeria, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control has also warned that COVID-19 cases may spike owing to recent large gatherings across the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International WTO Delegates Commence Meeting To Decide Okonjo-Iweala’s Fate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 195 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 1532
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Education EXCLUSIVE: 2 Already Deported, More Than 100 NDDC Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries At Risk Of Deportation
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH INVESTIGATION: Nigeria Natural Medicine Agency Fails To Patent Any Product Despite N2bn Funding In Four Years
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Factsheets & Guides: What Is Ebola?
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion The Ebola Outbreak Has Proven Why Africa Will Likely Continue To Be Underdeveloped By Chinedu George Nnawetanma
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Fraud Charges Filed Against Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Alpha Beta Burnt In Court, Lawyer Claims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News United States Opposes Okonjo-Iweala's As WTO DG, Backs South Korean For Position, Final Decision To Be Announced November 9
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International WTO Delegates Commence Meeting To Decide Okonjo-Iweala’s Fate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics United States Not Supporting Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO Candidacy Despite American Citizenship
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Plateau Cleric, Reverend Polycap Zango, Five Others Missing After Trip To North-Eastern Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud In United States, To Refund $1.6m
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS End Attempts To Cover Up Lekki Toll Gate Massacre, Amnesty International Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME NSCDC Sacks Officer For Looting COVID-19 Palliatives In Abuja
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Plateau Man Goes Missing After Conversion To Christianity
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education US Consulate Announces Application for 2020 Academy For Women Entrepreneurs
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad