Joe Biden Votes Early In Hometown

Joe Biden, Presidential candidate of the Democrats, and his wife, Jill, have voted early in the United States elections.

So far, more than 75 million voters have cast their ballots early.

The former US Vice President voted at the Carvel State Office Building in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, after delivering remarks about protecting the Affordable Care Act.

He said, “I do have a proposal that relates to how we can improve the Affordable Care Act beyond what it was before, which Barack (Obama) and I wanted to do at the time to add a public option, allowing people to keep their private insurance, if that's what they want to do, making it more affordable to get a better plan.”

US President and Biden's opponent in the election, Donald Trump, had cast his ballot also early on Saturday at a library in Florida's Palm Beach County.