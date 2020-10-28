Motorists Groan As Collapsed Bridge Cut Off Communities Linking Ondo, Ekiti States

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2020

A bridge linking some communities in Ondo and Ekiti states has collapsed. 

The bridge is located between Ikare and Irun Akoko in the Akoko Northwest Local Council Area of Ondo State. 

The bridge links communities such as Imesi, Agbado, Aisegba, Iluomoba Ijan, and Ado Ekiti via the Akoko in Ondo State. 

Some of the commuters and motorists said that the collapsed bridge had caused them hardship. 

One of the motorists, Oriola Adetiba, told SaharaReporter that the collapsed bridge had forced drivers to divert to use alternative longer routes which have resulted in transport fare hike. 

He explained that the situation had also affected the growing socio-economic activities in the town. 

He added that effort was being made to reach out to the government agencies, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

He said, "Commuters are now diverting attention to distant locations like Iro Ekiti and Isinbode areas with the high cost of transport fares. 

"We have also been making various efforts to seek the attention of the government to reconstruct this road. It is just too bad because we are the ones plying these roads and the bridge is collapsing already. We can't move easily as we used to."

Gbenga Ogunleye, the Divisional Police Officer in the community, who spoke to our correspondent said the location of the collapsed bridge is a "dangerous zone".

He noted that some members of the drivers' union had decided to construct a wooden makeshift on the road to assist motorists.

"Members of the Federal Road Safety Corps have been invited to see the roads. They were the ones who put red tapes on the collapsed bridge to prevent drivers from sinking," he said.

