Nigeria Air: We Will Not Leave Government Without Having It In Place, Hadi Sirika, Aviation Minister, Says

Hadi Sirika, Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, has said efforts are ongoing to deliver the country’s airliner before the end of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Sirika made the comments while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

He said, “We are on it. The transaction adviser has brought in the outline business case. It is being reviewed by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission.

“Soon after its completion, it will go to the federal executive council for approved. We will not leave this government without having it in place.”