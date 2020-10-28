NNPC, IPMAN Allay Fears Over Fuel Scarcity, Caution Against Panic Buying

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has assured Nigerians of steady supply of petroleum products, cautioning against panic buying.

This follows fears in Abuja and environs of petrol scarcity after queues at filling stations in the city resurfaced earlier this week.

The NNPC spokesperson, Kennie Obateru, said the corporation had over two billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit in stock to guarantee steady supply, and at least 60 -day product supply sufficiency.

“With the easing of the curfews and restriction of movement by various state governors, normalcy is expected to return to the petroleum products supply chain in the next couple of days.”

Also, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria debunked rumours of impending scarcity.

National Public Relations Officer of the organisation, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, stated that some fuel station owners were only scared of their properties being attacked or damaged by thugs was why they are refusing to open for business.

He said, “The long queues in some parts of Abuja were due to fear of attacks by hoodlums.

“People should not fear and embark on panic buying as there is enough fuel on ground."

Many petrol outlets were shut in Abuja on Tuesday including some NNPC retail stations.

At the close of work, no fuel station was selling to motorists along Kubwa and Airport roads.