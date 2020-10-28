NNPC, IPMAN Allay Fears Over Fuel Scarcity, Caution Against Panic Buying

This follows fears in Abuja and environs of petrol scarcity after queues at filling stations in the city resurfaced earlier this week.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2020

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has assured Nigerians of steady supply of petroleum products, cautioning against panic buying.

This follows fears in Abuja and environs of petrol scarcity after queues at filling stations in the city resurfaced earlier this week.

The NNPC spokesperson, Kennie Obateru, said the corporation had over two billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit in stock to guarantee steady supply, and at least 60 -day product supply sufficiency.

He said, “NNPC has over two billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit in stock to guarantee steady supply, and at least 60-day product supply sufficiency.”

“With the easing of the curfews and restriction of movement by various state governors, normalcy is expected to return to the petroleum products supply chain in the next couple of days.”

Also, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria debunked rumours of impending scarcity.

National Public Relations Officer of the organisation, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, stated that some fuel station owners were only scared of their properties being attacked or damaged by thugs was why they are refusing to open for business.

He said, “The long queues in some parts of Abuja were due to fear of attacks by hoodlums.

“People should not fear and embark on panic buying as there is enough fuel on ground."

Many petrol outlets were shut in Abuja on Tuesday including some NNPC retail stations. 

At the close of work, no fuel station was selling to motorists along Kubwa and Airport roads.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy President Buhari Arrives In Iran Ahead Of GECF Summit
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Okowa’s Representatives Barred From Minister’s Entourage In Reaction To Shunning Of FG Delegation
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion The Futility Of President Buhari's Oil Diplomacy By Emmanuel Uchenna Ugwu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ghana $84m Of Ghana Oil Money Missing
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Oil Former NNPC Director Barkindo Appointed OPEC Secretary-General
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Economy Fuel At N145/Liter No Longer Sustainable, NNPC Says
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Fraud Charges Filed Against Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu, Alpha Beta Burnt In Court, Lawyer Claims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News United States Opposes Okonjo-Iweala's As WTO DG, Backs South Korean For Position, Final Decision To Be Announced November 9
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International WTO Delegates Commence Meeting To Decide Okonjo-Iweala’s Fate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics United States Not Supporting Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO Candidacy Despite American Citizenship
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Plateau Cleric, Reverend Polycap Zango, Five Others Missing After Trip To North-Eastern Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud In United States, To Refund $1.6m
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS End Attempts To Cover Up Lekki Toll Gate Massacre, Amnesty International Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
International Germany, France Announce Second National Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Rise
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME NSCDC Sacks Officer For Looting COVID-19 Palliatives In Abuja
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Plateau Man Goes Missing After Conversion To Christianity
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad