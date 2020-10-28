Private Terminal Operator Asks Nigerian Government To Improve Inland Waterways In Lagos

The terminal, which is located at the fringes of the congested Apapa and Tin Can port, would receive goods by badges, enabling users of its services to bypass the road traffic In and out of the ports.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2020

A private terminal operator in Lagos has asked the Nigerian government to facilitate the dredging of the inland waterways in and around the state for the movement of goods.

He noted that Inland marine transportation in the country was underutilized, which manifest in the congestion of the country's roads.

Group Executive Chairman of SIFAX, Taiwo Afolabi, made the appeal when a committee from the Ministry of Transport visited a newly opened terminal in Ijora Lagos.

The government's representative and director of marine service at the Ministry of Transportation, Auwalu Suleiman, said the inspection team was satisfied with the company's facilities.

"We are here at the instance of the Minister of Transportation to inspect the terminal and make sure that it conforms to all the relevant requirements stipulated by the law in setting up an inland container terminal. So far, we are impressed with the standards you have set in terms of space, equipment, facilities, your vision and plan."

Afolabi, who was represented by Ibrahim Ologbede, Sifax's executive chairman, told the ministry's team that the terminal's concept and design are in line with existing SIFAX Group business plan of continuous expansion, proffering solutions, meeting customers' expectations and complying with government's regulations.

SaharaReporters, New York

