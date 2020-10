The Lagos State Government has reopened private and public schools.

Folashade Adefisayo, Commissioner for Education in the state, in a statement on Thursday said schools can reopen from Monday, November 2, 2020.

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The statement reads in part, “The Lagos State Government has approved the reopening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the state beginning from Monday, 2nd of November, 2020 while boarders in public schools are to resume on Sunday, 1st of the same month.”