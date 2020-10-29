BREAKING: One Person Feared Killed As Rival Cult Gangs Clash In Abuja

One person has reportedly been killed following a fight at Tunduwada Lugbe in Abuja Municipal Area Council of Federal Capital Territory between rival cult gangs.

The fight was said to have started on Wednesday night when some gangsters stormed a popular relaxation spot in the area and butchered a young man.

It was gathered that the armed young men were on a revenge mission to the place and shot into the air upon arrival to disperse people before locating their target, who they hacked to death.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that the victim was attacked with machetes on his head and face and died from the injuries.

It was learnt that some members of the rival cult gangs had clashed at the same joint the previous day.

He said that it was as a result of the alleged death of their member that prompted the revenge mission.

Meanwhile, as at the time of this report, the entire area had been thrown into confusion and residents now live in fear as machete- wielding gangsters patrolled the vicinity in preparation for retaliation.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said they had put a distress call to Lugbe Divisional Police Station but the law enforcement officers failed to come around.

He said, “The cult members are everywhere on the streets and they are raiding shops and houses. We cannot come out and the police are not answering our calls. Please we need help in Tundunwada, Shuoka Khauta and Agwan Tiv axis now."

Spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Matilda Mary, could not confirm the incident when contacted by our correspondent, promising to get back with details soon as she had such.