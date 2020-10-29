EndSARS: We'll Continue To Protest Until Buhari Meets Demands—Nigerians In Turkey

The Nigerians said they wanted good governance in their country so that they could return home and invest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2020

Nigerians in Turkey have said they would continue the protests against bad governance and police brutality in Nigeria.

They made this known in a statement, through their leader Emre Magboh, while reacting to the EndSARS protests that rocked the country.

The Nigerians said they wanted good governance in their country so that they could return home and invest. 

The statement partly read, "The peaceful protest, which was held last Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Ode Kule Taksim, Me-rutiyet Caddesi No: 63, 34430 Beyolu/Istanbul witnessed a large turnout of Nigerians with different placards with inscriptions calling on the Federal Government of Nigeria to address police brutality, incessant killings, injustice, corruption, inequality and bad governance. 

"Dear fellow Nigerian citizens, we stand by you and continue to protest until your demands are met. 

"We stand here to show our solidarity to our fallen heroes, the youth that stood up for their voices to be heard and murdered while holding our national flag and reciting our national anthem at Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020, will go down memory lane."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Businessman Petitions Lagos Judicial Panel, Reveals How DCP Abba Kyari Extorted Him Of More Than N41m
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights How Federal Ministry Of Health Staff Was Shot Dead By Police At Lagos Island A Day After Lekki Killings
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Prisons Reject Suspected Looters, Thugs Arraigned By Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Children Of Policemen Killed During ENDSARS Protests To Get Scholarship
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Northern Governors Meet President Buhari, Reject Disbandment Of SARS
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Suspends Acting EFCC Chairman, Magu
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Why We Rejected Okonjo-Iweala’s Emergence As WTO Director-General –United States
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Businessman Petitions Lagos Judicial Panel, Reveals How DCP Abba Kyari Extorted Him Of More Than N41m
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News United States Opposes Okonjo-Iweala's As WTO DG, Backs South Korean For Position, Final Decision To Be Announced November 9
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: One Person Feared Killed As Rival Cult Gangs Clash In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: Enemy Of Yoruba Nation And His Enemies By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Government Reopens Public, Private Schools
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap 17 In Nasarawa Mosque Invasion
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International WTO Delegates Commence Meeting To Decide Okonjo-Iweala’s Fate
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Shootings: NBA Insists On Probe, Amnesty Releases Evidence Linking Military
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Mark Zuckerberg, What Really Happened At Lekki? By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights How Federal Ministry Of Health Staff Was Shot Dead By Police At Lagos Island A Day After Lekki Killings
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad