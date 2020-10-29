EndSARS: We'll Continue To Protest Until Buhari Meets Demands—Nigerians In Turkey

Nigerians in Turkey have said they would continue the protests against bad governance and police brutality in Nigeria.

They made this known in a statement, through their leader Emre Magboh, while reacting to the EndSARS protests that rocked the country.

The Nigerians said they wanted good governance in their country so that they could return home and invest.

The statement partly read, "The peaceful protest, which was held last Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Ode Kule Taksim, Me-rutiyet Caddesi No: 63, 34430 Beyolu/Istanbul witnessed a large turnout of Nigerians with different placards with inscriptions calling on the Federal Government of Nigeria to address police brutality, incessant killings, injustice, corruption, inequality and bad governance.

"Dear fellow Nigerian citizens, we stand by you and continue to protest until your demands are met.

"We stand here to show our solidarity to our fallen heroes, the youth that stood up for their voices to be heard and murdered while holding our national flag and reciting our national anthem at Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020, will go down memory lane."