I Remain Positive To Lead WTO Despite United States Opposition —Okonjo-Iweala

Okonjo-Iweala disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2020

Nigeria’s candidate for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has said she remains positive of clinching the top job as the seventh head of the global trade group despite opposition from the United States.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala AFP

On November 9, the WTO General Council, which is the highest decision-making body of the WTO after the Ministerial Conference, is scheduled to ratify the report of the WTO DG selection panel (Troika), which overwhelmingly identified Okonjo-Iweala as the candidate preferred by most of the members of the group to head the organisation.

The former Managing Director (Operations) of the World Bank, said she felt humbled to have been declared the candidate with the largest votes amongst the 164 member states of the 25-year-old global trade organisation.

SaharaReporters, New York

