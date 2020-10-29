Lekki Massacre: Nigeria’s Democracy In Danger —American Human Rights Group

The group in a statement on Thursday condemned the killing of unarmed protesters by operatives of the Nigerian Army in Lagos State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2020

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, an American non-profit human rights advocacy organisation, has described the democracy being practised in Nigeria as embarrassing, insulting and lacking respect for the rule of law.

The group in a statement on Thursday condemned the killing of unarmed protesters by operatives of the Nigerian Army in Lagos State.

It also declared the detention of prominent human rights defender, Omoyele Sowore, as arbitrary under international law.

The statement reads, “Last week, demonstrations in Nigeria demanding an end to police brutality took a violent turn as security forces shot into the crowd of peaceful protesters. The world watched in horror as videos on social media captured Nigerian security forces murdering people with impunity, leading to widespread calls for police accountability, including shutting down the notorious police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“Despite a viral campaign to #EndSARS, the perpetrators have not been held accountable, the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has yet to adequately acknowledge the role of state security forces in the violence, and the Nigerian Army seems to have borrowed directly from Trump’s playbook, calling coverage of the attacks, “fake news”.

"The evidence against SARS and the broader culture of corruption and police impunity in Nigeria is nothing new. Indeed, our client, journalist and human rights defender Omoyele Sowore, has been documenting the violence and unrest in Nigeria for years and has experienced these human rights abuses firsthand.

“In his fight to defend dissent, Sowore has been arbitrarily confined in Abuja for well over a year, receiving death threats while the government continues to unlawfully prosecute Sowore in contravention to a recent United Nations decision.

“Just as we support calls for justice and accountability for police violence in the United States, we must also extend that solidarity beyond our shores. An upcoming election doesn’t preclude or exempt us from our global responsibility to stand up against such heinous human rights abuses and we urge our leaders in Washington to wake up, take action, and stand with #EndSARS protesters while we can still make a difference.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Businessman Petitions Lagos Judicial Panel, Reveals How DCP Abba Kyari Extorted Him Of More Than N41m
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Human Rights SUP Condemns Rise Of Dictatorships In Nigeria, Guinea, Silence Of AU, ECOWAS
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Group Asks Buhari To Sack IGP, Service Chiefs
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Human Rights How Federal Ministry Of Health Staff Was Shot Dead By Police At Lagos Island A Day After Lekki Killings
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Soldiers Fired Blank Bullets Not Live Ammunition At Lekki Protesters, Ex-Army Spokesman Claims
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Why We Rejected Okonjo-Iweala’s Emergence As WTO Director-General –United States
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Businessman Petitions Lagos Judicial Panel, Reveals How DCP Abba Kyari Extorted Him Of More Than N41m
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Officer Who Shot Girlfriend At Lagos Bus Stop
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights SUP Condemns Rise Of Dictatorships In Nigeria, Guinea, Silence Of AU, ECOWAS
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Mark Zuckerberg, What Really Happened At Lekki? By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Group Asks Buhari To Sack IGP, Service Chiefs
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News United States Opposes Okonjo-Iweala's As WTO DG, Backs South Korean For Position, Final Decision To Be Announced November 9
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: One Person Feared Killed As Rival Cult Gangs Clash In Abuja
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: Enemy Of Yoruba Nation And His Enemies By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
International I Remain Positive To Lead WTO Despite United States Opposition —Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Accident Scores Injured, 10 Vehicles Burnt As Petrol Tanker Explodes In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad