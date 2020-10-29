Ondo Government Orders Reopening Of Schools

The Ondo State Government has ordered the reopening of schools in the city.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had on October 20 ordered that all schools in the state be shut down due to the tension from the nationwide protest and asked parents to comply with the directive.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

In a statement on Thursday, Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology in the state, Femi Agagu, said the governor has directed that all schools be reopened for normal academic activities starting from Monday, November 2, 2020.

He said, "Mr Governor has directed that all schools should resume on Monday, November 2, 2020 now that the state has become peaceful.

"Parents and the public are to note this directive and all schools are to comply."

The directive came after parents asked the state government to cancel third term for both pupils in the state.