Two Persons Killed In Fresh Terrorist Attack In France

At least two persons have died and many others injured after a terror attack near a church in the Southern French city of Nice on Thursday.

French Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, said a police operation was underway in the city.

A police officer and bystanders near the scene of the attack in Nice on Thursday morning

Nice Mayor, Christian Estrosi, said the suspect behind the attack, which looked like a terrorist incident, had been arrested, Reuters reports.

This is the second terrorist attack on French soil in less than two weeks.

Teacher, Samuel Paty, was beheaded by an Islamist on October 16, fuelling anger in France.

Following the beheading, French President, Emmanuel Macron, took a tough stance on Islamists, causing the Turkish economy to plunge.

French diplomats are trying to quell the anger in Turkey and Arab nations amid anti-France protests and calls for boycotts of French goods in response to President Emmanuel Macron’s firm stance against Islamism in the wake of the beheading.

European allies have supported Macron while Muslim-majority countries are angered by his defence of cartoons they consider sacrilegious.

France’s national police have called for increased security at religious sites around the All Saint’s holiday this weekend, particularly noting online threats from extremists against Christians and moderate French Muslims.

Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, said on France-Inter Radio that the terrorist threat remains “very high because we have a lot of enemies from within and outside the country”.