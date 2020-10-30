BREAKING: Lagos Judicial Panel Visits Lekki Toll Gate For Inspection

The visitation was done on Friday by the panel when its members resumed sitting.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2020

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry has made a visit to the Lekki Toll Gate, the scene of the protest where personnel of the Nigerian Army opened fire on peaceful #ENDSARS protesters.

Lagos Judicial Panel Visits Lekki Toll Gate For Inspection

At the resumption of the panel, Chairman of the Lekki Concession Company in charge of Lekki Toll Gate was called to give evidence of what transpired at the scene.

The man said though it had compiled its evidence including footage from what happened on the 20th of October, it is not ready to present its evidence.

He requested that the panel adjourn its sitting.

The panel, however, declined his requests and demanded that a visit will be made to the toll gate.

The panel and members of the public are presently at the toll gate as at the time of filing this report.

Recall that on 20th of October 2020, soldiers had opened fire on peaceful #ENDSARS protesters.

SaharaReporters revealed that the soldiers were called in by the Lagos State Government.

Not less than eight persons were killed with many left injured.

