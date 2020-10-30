ENDSARS: Lawyer Sues President Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, Others Over Shooting Of Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate

A legal practitioner, Yusuf Temilola Nurudeen, has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to court over the killing of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate.

The lawyer, in the suit filed for himself and on behalf of the #ENDSARS protesters, also joined the Attorney-General of the Federation, Attorney-General of Lagos State, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Chief of Army Staff, Inspector-General of Police, Brigadier-General Francis Omata, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, and M. I. Yahya as the 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th respondents.

In the suit before the Federal High Court, Lagos, the lawyer prayed the court to determine whether the shooting of protesters was not a violation of the rights of the protesters and whether the situation, atmosphere and conducts of the protesters have degenerated into any situation that envisaged the deployment of the army.

He also asked the court to determine whether the 6th, 8th and 10th defendants have not failed in their constitutional responsibilities to provide adequate security for #ENDSARS protesters.

The lawyer prayed the court to declare that the action of the defendants in forcefully dispersing and shooting at the protesters is “unjustifiable, inexcusable and not permitted, therefore, wrongful, unlawful, unconstitutional and a violation of the plaintiff’s rights to freedom of expression and right to peaceful assembly”.

See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Nigerian Army Secretly Moved 20 Lekki Massacre Victims To IDH Mortuary

He also asked the court to declare that the actions of the defendants in shooting and killing at least seven protesters and injuring many was an abuse of power by President Buhari.

The lawyer also asked the court to give an “order of perpetual injunction against the defendants whether by themselves, agents, privies and servants from applying brute force by deploying officers and men on the Nigerian Army or any armed forces to disperse peaceful protesters and other aggrieved citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from organising themselves or convening peaceful assemblies, meetings, or rallies against unpopular government policies.

“An order by this honourable court directing the defendants jointly and severally to published an unreserved public apology in five national dailies to the plaintiff and all the victims of the unjustifiable, inexcusable wrongful,' unlawful and unconstitutional deployment of officers and men of the Nigerian Army who murdered and injured peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday, 20th of October, 2020 by shooting life bullets at unarmed protesters including the plaintiff and for violating their rights to freedom of expression and right to peaceful assembly guaranteed and protected by sections 39 and 40 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Articles 9 (2) and 11 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (Cap A9) LFN, 2004.

“An order of this honourable court compelling the defendants jointly and severally to pay the families of all Nigerian youth that lost their life at Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday, 20th of October, 2020 the sum of N50, 000, 000 (Fifty million naira) each damages and pay the plaintiff the sum N5,OOO,OOO (Five Million Naira) for the violation of his right to freedom of expression and right to peaceful assembly guaranteed and protected by to Sections 39 and 40 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Articles 9 (2) and 11 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (Cap A9) LFN, 2004.”