Ex-UNILAG Governing Council Member Asks Nigerian Government To Sack Acting Vice Chancellor, Accuses Her Of Corruption

A retired Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Boniface Oye-Adeniran, has demanded the sacking of Prof Folasade Ogunsola as the institution’s Acting Vice Chancellor.

According to Oye-Adeniran in a message to the Nigerian Government through the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Ogunsola was allegedly as corrupt as the ousted Vice Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

Listing other corruption cases, the retired don urged the government not to wait for #EndCorruption protest before it acts.

He says, “Federal Government should not reinstate the ousted Vice Chancellor and the Acting Vice Chancellor should be removed. She is as corrupt as the ousted VC. She is allegedly currently looting the UNILAG treasury with impunity.

“DG of PenCom: The staff of PenCom wrote to the Senate about her corrupt practices. One of the allegations is a constant breach of procurement law.

“The government should not wait for another protest, #ENDCORRUPTION, before it acts. Prevention is better than cure.

“The signature tune of this Federal Government is an anti-corruption policy. An impression must not be created within and without the country that it is selective and ineffective.

“I believe in the anti-corruption policy of the Federal Government. That's why I have reported to the EFCC, the principal officers of the University of Lagos with supporting documents.”