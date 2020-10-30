Igbo Leaders Hold Emergency Meeting In Enugu

Igbo leaders have since Thursday afternoon been locked in an indoor meeting at Enugu government house.

The assumption is that their meeting may not be unconnected with the violent #EndSARS protests that witnessed carnage in all parts of the zone, Vanguard reports.

In the security meetings are the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Dave Umahi and Okezie Ikpeazu of Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia States, respectively. The deputy governors of Imo and Anambra states are also present.

Others are the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; National Assembly members such as Senators Ike Ekweremadu, Sam Egwu and Rochas Okorocha; a former Governor of Enugu State, Okwesilieze Nwodo;a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia. Also in the meeting are religious leaders.