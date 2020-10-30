Igbo Leaders Hold Emergency Meeting In Enugu

The assumption is that their meeting may not be unconnected with the violent #EndSARS protests that witnessed carnage in all parts of the zone

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2020

Igbo leaders have since Thursday afternoon been locked in an indoor meeting at Enugu government house. 

The assumption is that their meeting may not be unconnected with the violent #EndSARS protests that witnessed carnage in all parts of the zone, Vanguard reports.

In the security meetings are the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Dave Umahi and Okezie Ikpeazu of Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia States, respectively. The deputy governors of Imo and Anambra states are also present. 

Others are the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; National Assembly members such as Senators Ike Ekweremadu, Sam Egwu and Rochas Okorocha; a former Governor of Enugu State, Okwesilieze Nwodo;a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia. Also in the meeting are religious leaders.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Why We Rejected Okonjo-Iweala’s Emergence As WTO Director-General –United States
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
International I Remain Positive To Lead WTO Despite United States Opposition —Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Group Asks Buhari To Sack IGP, Service Chiefs
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS ENDSARS: Desmond Elliot's Criticism Of Nigerian Youths, Celebrities Sparks Backlash On Twitter
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS ENDSARS: Civil Society Coalition Asks Wike To Reconstitute Judicial Panel Of Inquiry
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Why We Rejected Okonjo-Iweala’s Emergence As WTO Director-General –United States
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Human Rights Businessman Petitions Lagos Judicial Panel, Reveals How DCP Abba Kyari Extorted Him Of More Than N41m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Officer Who Shot Girlfriend At Lagos Bus Stop
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Germany Deports Nigerians, Others In Physical Restraints
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Mark Zuckerberg, What Really Happened At Lekki? By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lekki Massacre: Nigeria’s Democracy In Danger —American Human Rights Group
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International I Remain Positive To Lead WTO Despite United States Opposition —Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Soldiers Fired Blank Bullets Not Live Ammunition At Lekki Protesters, Ex-Army Spokesman Claims
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Agriculture Rice Millers To Shut Down Plants Over Looting
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Group Asks Buhari To Sack IGP, Service Chiefs
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News United States Opposes Okonjo-Iweala's As WTO DG, Backs South Korean For Position, Final Decision To Be Announced November 9
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Reveals Lagos State Government Invited Soldiers To Attack Peaceful Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad