Nigeria’s Catherine Ugorji Selected For UN Woman Police Officer Of The Year Award

Of the 1,300 UN policewomen deployed in UN peacekeeping operations, 21 were nominated for the award.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 30, 2020

Catherine Ugorji of the Nigeria Police Force serving with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), has been selected by the United Nations as one of two runners-up for the prestigious UN Woman Police Officer of the Year award for 2020.

Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, in a statement by Oluseyi Soremekun, the National Information Officer of the UN System in Nigeria, said Ugorji exemplifies the best of UN policing.

Catherine Ugorji ChannelsTV

Of the 1,300 UN policewomen deployed in UN peacekeeping operations, 21 were nominated for the award.

Ugorji joined the Nigeria Police Force in 2003 and served as a criminal investigator from the local to regional level, Child Protection Officer, Divisional Crime Officer up to Acting Deputy Commander of the Ogudu Police Division in Lagos.

UN Police Advisor, Luis Carrilho, congratulated Ugorji for being chosen as a runner-up and described her leadership of “three Formed Police Units (FPU) in Gao” as remarkable.

The year’s winner, Chief Inspector Doreen Malambo of Zambia, who serves with the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), will receive the award during a virtual ceremony presided over by Mr Lacroix on Tuesday, 3 November.

Superintendent Rebecca Nnanga of Cameroon, serving with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), is the other runner-up.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Businessman Petitions Lagos Judicial Panel, Reveals How DCP Abba Kyari Extorted Him Of More Than N41m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police How UK Government Trained, Supplied Equipment To SARS Operatives For Four Years
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Officer Who Shot Girlfriend At Lagos Bus Stop
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Judicial Panel Visits Lekki Toll Gate For Inspection
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Despite Evidence, IGP Denies Amnesty International Report, Says Police Officers Never Used Force On #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Inspector-General Of Police Tells Officers To Protect Themselves Against Attacks
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Why We Rejected Okonjo-Iweala’s Emergence As WTO Director-General –United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ICPC Arrests Former Acting NECO Registrar, Gana, After SaharaReporters Stories
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Expose How Lagos Assembly Member, Alli-Macaulay, Used COVID-19 Palliatives As Birthday Gift
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Businessman Petitions Lagos Judicial Panel, Reveals How DCP Abba Kyari Extorted Him Of More Than N41m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Germany Deports Nigerians, Others In Physical Restraints
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Lagos Speaker Obasa Received N51.7 Million 11 Times On Same Day
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS ENDSARS: Desmond Elliot's Criticism Of Nigerian Youths, Celebrities Sparks Backlash On Twitter
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Italian Police Arrest 73 Members Of Nigerian Mafia Group In Major Bust
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Panel Pays 'Unscheduled Visit' To Military Hospital Over Lekki Shootings
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Agriculture Rice Millers To Shut Down Plants Over Looting
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Suspected Ritualists Behead Security Guard In Ondo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Leaders Hold Emergency Meeting In Enugu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad