Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Kill One, Kidnap 15 Others

Suspected armed bandits on Friday night attacked Dankurmi Village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing one person and kidnapping at least 15 others.

Many villagers were also injured in the operation that lasted for about three hours.

A source said the armed bandits stormed the community at about 11:30pm, shooting sporadically and ransacking all houses in the village.

He said many cattle were taken away by the gunmen, stressing that there was no intervention from any security operative in the area.

“Bandits again attacked our village last night and killed my father’s elder brother. They also kidnapped 15 persons and have started demanding for ransom.

“It’s so sad, as soon as it’s 6pm, you can’t find any security operative in this area. They would have all gone back to Gusau which is about 130km from here,” the source told SaharaReporters.