Bandits Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Katsina, Kill One

An ambush by suspected bandits in Katsina State have left one soldier dead and others wounded.

Troops under ‘’Operation Sahel Sanity’’ were responding to a distress call about bandits’ activities at Diskuru Village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State when the armed militants opened fire on them.

Acting Director, Defense Media Operations, Brigadier-General Benerd Onyeuko, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

Onyeuko said three bandits were killed while others fled into the bush.

He further explained that the troops continued to dominate the village and adjoining environment to deny the bandits any respite, pointing out that regrettably one soldier paid the supreme price in an attempt to save one of the rescued nursing mothers in the heat of the encounter.

Onyeuko said, “The incident was recorded as the marauding bandits stormed the village on several motorcycles, shooting sporadically with the intent to scare the locals and loot valuables. On arrival, the troops engaged the criminals in a fierce fire fight forcing them to withdraw in disarray.

“Resulting from the encounter, three bandits were neutralized by the troops as several others were believed to have escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

“During the exploitation phase, two additional bandits’ bodies were discovered along their withdrawal route. Also in the aftermath of the encounter, three women and their infants earlier kidnapped by the bandits were rescued from the criminals.”