#ENDSARS: Police Killed 15, Injure 67 Protesters In Mushin, Lagos, On October 20

Enitan noted that the DPO stormed the protest ground around 1pm and started shooting after claiming to be enforcing the curfew that is to start by 4pm and later extended to 9pm on the 20th of October.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2020

Mushin to the World, a group of residents of Mushin area of Lagos, has exposed how police officers killed no less than 15 peaceful #ENDSARS protesters on October 20, 2020.

The killings happened hours before the massacre of protesters by Nigerian Army at Lekki, Lagos.

The group also revealed that over 67 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries following the attack on the protesters.

Babatunde O. Enitan, Co-Founder/Board Secretary of the group, said the attack was led by Divisional Police Officer, CSP Ayodele Arogbo, adding that victims of the senseless shootings were being treated in more than four different hospitals.

“Based on our findings, we have over 67 casualties and about 15 deaths in Mushin alone,” he said.

Residents of the community berated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for not acknowledging the killing of peaceful protesters in Mushin by the police.

Enitan said, “We are pained that our people in Mushin whose lives have been lost and whose properties have been destroyed have not been dignified with a mention by any of the authorities as if they do not matter.

“Mushin lives do matter and we seek to draw the attention of the authorities to the fact that as at the time of this statement, the following represents the verifiable facts on the ground in the Mushin environ; Lagos University Teaching Hospital, 23 casualties (five confirmed dead), one seriously injured, four people at the theatre while others are being managed at the Accident and Emergency section.

“Aishat Hospital, one casualty (bullet), it penetrated his lungs.

“Mushin General Hospital, Oluyide, 43 casualties. Eight deaths, and three are battling for their lives while others seriously injured.”

Mushin community residents urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to “do the needful in ensuring that adequate and appropriate solutions are deployed to the Mushin environ to help stem the tide of carnage from the police”.

The shooting and killing of peaceful protesters in Lagos and other states had drawn global attention to police brutality in the country.

The country has been urged to respect human rights and the right of the people to peaceful assembly and demonstration.

SaharaReporters, New York

