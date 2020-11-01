Former Nigerian Presidential Candidate, Olapade Agoro, Is Dead

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2020

Former Presidential Candidate under the National Action Council, Olapade Agoro, is dead.

Agoro died on Sunday morning at about 2:00am, according to family members.

Olapade Agoro

The family said he had been hospitalised for about three weeks before he died on Sunday.

His daughter, Adeola Agoro, announced his death in a Facebook post.

The late politician’s son, Adebo, said the man died at a specialist hospital.

He said, “It happened around 2:15am on Sunday. He has been sick. He has been at the hospital for about three weeks.

“He passed on at the hospital where he was receiving treatment. He passed on at a specialist hospital at age 77.”

