Governor Fayemi Keeping Killer Squad In Ekiti Government House, Planning To Relocate Two Gang Members To South Africa, Group Alleges

The Ekiti Justice Group has accused Governor Kayode Fayemi of allegedly keeping a killer gang in the state's Government House in Ado Ekiti, the capital.

According to the group in a statement by its Coordinator, Tunji Oluwasanmi, members of the killer gang on Saturday, October 24, 2020, invaded a guest house in the state capital and abducted five persons at gunpoint.

Governor Kayode Fayemi

EJG said it had reliably gathered that Governor Fayemi's Chief of Staff, Biodun Omoleye, was already in the process of securing South African visas for two of the thugs so as to shield them from police arrest and prosecution.

“The squad which invaded GNN Guest House, Ado Ekiti, on the the night of Saturday, October 24, 2020, fired several gunshots at the hotel rooms and other properties, also abducted a former member of Ekiti State House of Assembly, who is the owner of the guest house, Dayo Akinleye (Dayo Maxima), Ariyo Afolabi and three others,” the statement reads.

The group challenged the governor to release the alleged thugs, Dele Omojola (Marshal), Folusho Paul and others, to the police instead of hiding them in the Government House.

It accused the governor of being behind the thugs that killed one Prince Sunday Ogunleye at Oke Ureje area of Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 and those, who killed Abolarinwa Olatunde in Oye Ekiti on the same day.

“It was worrisome that the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State could swiftly come to the defense of the thugs, lying that they were security agents, who went to effect arrest of people who were planning insurrection against the state government.”

The group asked when security agents started using pump action guns that CCTV footage showed the thugs firing shots with.