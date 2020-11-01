Protesters Paint #ENDSARS On Floor Of Abuja Airport, Police Headquarters

The protesters arrived the international wing of the airport with paints and brush to carry out the task.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2020

Nigerian youth calling for an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country on Sunday stormed the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, to paint #ENDSARS on the floor of the facility's entrance.

The protesters arrived the international wing of the airport with paints and brush to carry out the task.

The act was disrupted for few minutes when personnel of the Nigerian Air Force attached to the airport made attempts to stop the group but were vehemently resisted.

The situation led to a heated argument as the protesters stood their grounds, vowing not to be intimidated by the law enforcement agents.

The protesters later moved to the Nigeria Police Force headquarters where they also painted EndSARS on the floor of the entrance of the facility.

 

The youth vowed not to back down on their demand for justice for all victims of police brutality in the country including those that were killed at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

Some prominent activists, who took part in Sunday's march include Omoyele Sowore, Deji Adeyanju, Raphael Adebayo, Sidney Usman and several others.

