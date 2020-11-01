Rescue Of American Hostage In Nigeria, Warning To Terrorists, US President, Donald Trump, Says

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 01, 2020

Donald Trump, President of the United States, has described the rescue of an American citizen on Nigerian soil as a warning to terrorists and criminals, who believe that they can kidnap Americans with impunity.

Philip Walton was abducted by suspected bandits on October 26 in Niger Republic.

In a statement released through the office of the Press Secretary, Trump said Walton had since been reunited with his family.

He said, “Last night, at my direction, the United States military conducted a successful operation to rescue an American hostage in Nigeria, kidnapped just 96 hours earlier. The United States Special Forces executed a daring night-time operation to rescue their fellow American with exceptional skill, precision and bravery.

“No United States Service members were harmed.

“The former hostage is currently in good health and has been reunited with his family. 

“Securing the freedom of Americans held in captivity abroad has been a top national security priority of my administration. Since the beginning of my administration, we have rescued over 55 hostages and detainees in more than 24 countries.

“Today’s operation should serve as a stark warning to terrorists and criminal thugs who mistakenly believe they can kidnap Americans with impunity.”

SaharaReporters, New York

