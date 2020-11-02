Amotekun Arrests Six Persons, Recovers Looted Police Cardigans, Boots, Riffles In Ondo

Adeleye listed the looted items retrieved from the suspects to include police cardigans, boots, riffles and motorcycles.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 02, 2020

The Amotekun Corps on Monday said it had recovered some items belonging to the police, which were looted by thugs, who unleashed violence after the #EndSARS protest in the state.

Mr Adetunji Adeleye, Commandant of the security agency in Ondo State, made the disclosure in Akure, the capital, after arresting six suspects in connection with the looting.

Adeleye listed the looted items retrieved from the suspects to include police cardigans, boots, riffles and motorcycles.

He explained that the suspects were also linked with the arson on police stations in the state, noting that they had allegedly confessed to the crime.

According to him, the suspects would be handed over to the relevant security agency for further investigation and prosecution.

Recall that the nationwide protest that saw citizens demanding an end to police brutality and bad governance in the country was hijacked by thugs.

The protest was later greeted with violence and looting of items by miscreants in the state.

At least three police stations in Okitipupa and Akure were razed by the thugs during the violence.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunmen Storm Nasarawa Hospital, Abduct Staff, Patients' Family Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Commissioner In Charge Of SARS Loses Son To Reprisal Killings After Plateau ‘Herdsmen’ Attacks
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Boss Rapes Home Help In Lagos, Forces Her To Take Contraceptives After Abuse
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME Three Osun State Officials Kidnapped
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Five Policemen Killed During Ambush In Rivers State Community
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Suspect In Murder Of MTN Staff Seized By Kwara Police In Osun
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Soldiers Seen Extorting Pedestrians In Ibadan Arrested
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America One Day To US Elections, Joe Biden Leads As Trump Trails In Battleground States, Threatens To Head To Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion The "Terrorists" Of IPOB By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
United States of America Nine Nigerian-Americans Contesting In United States Election On Tuesday
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military United States Military Rescues Citizen From Bandits In Nigeria, Kills Many
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics PDP Knocks Buhari Over United States Rescue Of Abducted Citizen In Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Abuja Road Users Beg Police, FRSC, VIO, Others To Return To Work Over Gridlock
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Katsina, Kill One
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Two Nigerian Men Posing As UK Businessmen Defraud Hundreds Of Indians
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education WAEC Releases 2020 Results
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Storm Nasarawa Hospital, Abduct Staff, Patients' Family Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Rescue Of American Hostage In Nigeria, Warning To Terrorists, US President, Donald Trump, Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad