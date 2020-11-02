Amotekun Arrests Six Persons, Recovers Looted Police Cardigans, Boots, Riffles In Ondo

The Amotekun Corps on Monday said it had recovered some items belonging to the police, which were looted by thugs, who unleashed violence after the #EndSARS protest in the state.

Mr Adetunji Adeleye, Commandant of the security agency in Ondo State, made the disclosure in Akure, the capital, after arresting six suspects in connection with the looting.

Adeleye listed the looted items retrieved from the suspects to include police cardigans, boots, riffles and motorcycles.

He explained that the suspects were also linked with the arson on police stations in the state, noting that they had allegedly confessed to the crime.

According to him, the suspects would be handed over to the relevant security agency for further investigation and prosecution.

Recall that the nationwide protest that saw citizens demanding an end to police brutality and bad governance in the country was hijacked by thugs.

The protest was later greeted with violence and looting of items by miscreants in the state.

At least three police stations in Okitipupa and Akure were razed by the thugs during the violence.