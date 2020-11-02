Egypt To Deport Seven Nigerians For Participating In #EndSARS Protest, Diaspora Commission Boss, Dabiri-Erewa Says

The Nigerians were arrested for protesting against bad governance and police brutality and have since been detained.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 02, 2020

Egypt will deport seven Nigerians, who participated in #EndSARS protest in Cairo on October 18.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, made this known in a series of tweets.

She said, “The Egyptian authorities have said that seven out of the eight Nigerians who protested in Egypt on 18 October, will be deported to Nigeria for lack of resident permits/visas.

“The only Nigerian among them who has a residency will get final clearance from the Egyptian Interior Minister, Mahmoud Tawfik, after signing an undertaking not to be involved in unauthorized activities while still in the country.

“Current situation of Nigerians arrested in Egypt for protesting without a permit.

“Everyone has a right to protest, but we appeal to our people abroad to follow the laws of that country as we continue to do all we can to get the Nigerians released.”

