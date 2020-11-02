Ex-Nigerian Education Minister, Ezekwesili, Asks President Buhari To Take Responsibility For Lekki Massacre

A former Minister of Education in Nigeria, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has told President Muhammadu Buhari to take responsibility for the killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, on October 20, 2020.

She said on her Twitter handle that Buhari should tell Nigerians what happened to those who died as the Commander-In-Chief of the country.

She said, “@MBuhari, please tell your citizens what happened to our compatriots in the #LekkiMassacre.

“You are the President, C-in-C and are accountable for what @HQNigerianArmy did on the night of 20.10. 2020. The blood of the innocent citizens is crying out for Justice. #ActNow.”

The Nigerian Army had on different platforms given divergent accounts of what happened on the day of the attack.

Federal and state government officials have also come up with parallel reports.

The army had first claimed that the footage showing what the men did were fake.

It later admitted that its personnel were invited by Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to enforce a curfew he had ordered.

According to Amnesty International, over 10 persons were killed by soldiers that fateful day.