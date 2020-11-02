Nigerian Government Arraigns Seven Persons In Court Over Alleged Involvement In Killings In Delta State

The seven accused persons were arraigned before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 02, 2020

The Nigerian Government has arraigned seven persons on a three-count amended criminal charge alleged to have been involved in the 2017 killing of indigenes of Idumuje-Ugboko community under Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

All accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The initial charge had involved three persons but following a bench warrant issued by the court, four additional defendants were arrested and added to the charge.

The seven defendants were said to have connived with others in May 2017 to unleash terror on the community by burning houses and killing one Cyprian Kumaorun in the town.

The defendants were identified as Nwochie Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godwin Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko and Emeka Bidoku.

When the charges were read to all accused persons, they all pleaded not guilty and were granted bail by the court.

According to Justice Abang, the 1st to 3rd defendants having been admitted to bail before now are to continue to enjoy the bail previously granted by the court.

On the part of the 4th to 7th accused persons, the court granted them bail in the sum of N50m and one surety each.

He ordered them to be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre pending when the accused persons will meet their bail conditions.

The case had been adjourned to December 3 and 4, 2020 for commencement of trial.

During the trial, the prosecution is expected to call 14 witnesses to give evidence.

Before the accused were granted bail, Justice Abang warned them not to attempt to jump bail.

He cited the example of AbdulRasheed Maina, who is standing trial before the court but jumped bail after being admitted to such.

One of the counts in the amended charge reads in part, “That you, Nwochie Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godwin Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko Alias Uwadiegwu and Emeka Bidoku Alias Onyeboundle of ldumuje-Ugboko community, Aniocha Norih Local Government Area of Delta  between May 18 and 25, 2017 at ldumuie-Ugboko community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta, within the jurisdiction of this court, did conspire with others still at large to commit acts of terrorism.

"You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

"That you, Nwochie Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godwin Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko and Emeka Bidoku of ldumuje-Ugboko community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta between May 18 and 25, 2017 at ldumuje-Ugboko community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta within the jurisdiction of this court, did commit an act of terrorism, in that you and others still at large participated in an attack on members of ldumuje-Ugboko community and killed one Cyprain Kumaorun.

"You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(2)(e) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.”

SaharaReporters, New York

